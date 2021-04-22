DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Increases Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

AQN stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.44. 16,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,966. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.08 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1551 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 98.41%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

