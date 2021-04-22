DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $4.35 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.30.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $232.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,388. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $167.85 and a 12-month high of $234.26. The firm has a market cap of $173.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.94.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

