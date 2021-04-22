DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Acquires 2,690 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,825 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,479,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,149,704,000 after buying an additional 621,931 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,736 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,718 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,877,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,153,224,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,048,401,000 after buying an additional 15,342,126 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.45. The company had a trading volume of 118,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,612,289. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.75 billion, a PE ratio of 114.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

