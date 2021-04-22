DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Receives $169.69 Average PT from Brokerages

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.69.

DASH has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $36,015,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $366,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 477,792 shares of company stock worth $63,753,923.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $7,426,893,000. CRV LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $1,148,291,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $1,069,610,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $867,635,000.

NYSE DASH traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.32. 1,168,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,383. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $256.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.77.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.88 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

