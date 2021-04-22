Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.79.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D opened at $80.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.77 and its 200-day moving average is $76.09. The stock has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4,010.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.