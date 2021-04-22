DnB Asset Management AS Increases Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 94.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $174,481,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,706,000 after acquiring an additional 930,426 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 515,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,629,000 after acquiring an additional 272,819 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 475,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,482,000 after acquiring an additional 207,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

NYSE MTB opened at $152.99 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $164.72. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.86.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

