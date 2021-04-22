DnB Asset Management AS Increases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 255,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,673 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,317,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,420,000 after purchasing an additional 780,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,476,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

KMI opened at $16.69 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 333.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMI shares. TheStreet lowered Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

