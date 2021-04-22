DnB Asset Management AS Acquires Shares of 10,706 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,706 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $22,127,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 147,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $24,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $470.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.41. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.09 and a 52-week high of $475.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 70.35 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.71.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

