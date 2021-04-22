DMScript Market Capitalization Achieves $9.19 Million (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 21st. DMScript has a market cap of $9.19 million and $1.60 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DMScript has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

