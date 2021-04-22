Diversey Holdings Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings (NASDAQ:DSEY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diversey in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diversey’s FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

DSEY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diversey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

DSEY opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Diversey has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $15.15.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

