DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 283.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,770 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 4.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 6.5% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 91,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 6.8% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

DISH opened at $40.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.60. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

