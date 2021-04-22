Diploma (LON:DPLM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,932.00

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,932 ($38.31) and last traded at GBX 2,852 ($37.26), with a volume of 21190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,854 ($37.29).

DPLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Diploma from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 2,510 ($32.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Diploma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,130 ($27.83).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,560.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,331.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

About Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

