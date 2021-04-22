Diploma (LON:DPLM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,932.00

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,932 ($38.31) and last traded at GBX 2,852 ($37.26), with a volume of 21190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,854 ($37.29).

DPLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Diploma from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 2,510 ($32.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Diploma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,130 ($27.83).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,560.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,331.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

