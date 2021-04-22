Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Diodes by 91.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 52,849 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Diodes by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $80.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.16. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.80 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $331,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,975,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Tang sold 16,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $1,497,672.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,846 shares of company stock valued at $19,305,739. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

