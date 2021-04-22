Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,934 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,934 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $36,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $845,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,897,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,712,000 after purchasing an additional 74,204 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 809,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,632,000 after purchasing an additional 421,621 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $1,719,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Shares of POR opened at $51.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.94. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.20%.

POR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.