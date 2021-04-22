Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 35,532 Shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,111,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,532 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.82% of State Auto Financial worth $37,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in State Auto Financial by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 36,918 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in State Auto Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,676,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,218,000 after purchasing an additional 256,374 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in State Auto Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised State Auto Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

In related news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 5,086 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $92,158.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STFC stock opened at $19.70 on Thursday. State Auto Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 0.19.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. State Auto Financial had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $374.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

