Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 821,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,537 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $37,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Northwest Natural by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 92,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 40,580 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at $839,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NWN opened at $56.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.82 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.67%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Heiting sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $72,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,032 shares in the company, valued at $581,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $81,648.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $183,081 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

