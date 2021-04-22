Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $40.07 Million Stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,936,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,239 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $40,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $637.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average is $21.88. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $30.40.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.10 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

