Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 4,327 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 487,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cognex were worth $39,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cognex by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Cognex by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Cognex by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Cognex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $85.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.93 and its 200 day moving average is $78.96. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 80.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

