Digitex City (DGTX) Trading Down 33.3% This Week

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. One Digitex City coin can now be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Digitex City has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Digitex City Profile

Digitex City (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex City Coin Trading

