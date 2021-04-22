DigitalNote (XDN) Trading Up 30.2% This Week

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $24.00 million and $927,688.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $388.80 or 0.00713541 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,038,333,742 coins and its circulating supply is 4,890,683,978 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

