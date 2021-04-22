Digitalcoin Trading Up 57.5% Over Last 7 Days (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $292.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 57.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,184.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.08 or 0.04734664 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.53 or 0.00512425 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $922.86 or 0.01735219 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $375.21 or 0.00705493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.53 or 0.00555677 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00065855 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.62 or 0.00446790 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.01 or 0.00251983 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,270,021 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.