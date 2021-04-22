Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its price objective boosted by Truist Securities from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist raised their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.44.

NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $29.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.11. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.82 million. Analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 21,630 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $540,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 6,326 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $158,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,529 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,944,000 after purchasing an additional 235,875 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,408,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,041,000 after purchasing an additional 199,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,610,000 after purchasing an additional 206,171 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 584,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 66,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

