dHedge DAO Trading 19.6% Lower Over Last Week (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last week, dHedge DAO has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.15 or 0.00005793 BTC on exchanges. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $31.67 million and $3.08 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00067981 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00020556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00094911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.67 or 0.00661764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,437.15 or 0.08163918 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00049756 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

DHT is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,059,409 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

