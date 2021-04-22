DEXTools (DEXT) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One DEXTools coin can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001303 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DEXTools has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. DEXTools has a market cap of $66.81 million and $926,400.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00070883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00020124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.48 or 0.00719324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00094317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,142.18 or 0.07935383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00049306 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools (DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,740,070 coins and its circulating supply is 98,234,988 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

