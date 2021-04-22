DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 12,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.17, for a total transaction of $4,715,023.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,660 shares of company stock worth $17,323,976 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXCM stock opened at $401.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $367.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.64.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.41 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.00.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

