Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWNI has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €47.05 ($55.35).

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €45.75 ($53.82) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €40.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is €41.97. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

