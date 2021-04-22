Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €19.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DTE. UBS Group set a €22.80 ($26.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.60 ($28.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €20.60 ($24.24).

FRA:DTE opened at €16.03 ($18.86) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €16.34 and a 200-day moving average price of €15.11. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

