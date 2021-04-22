Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €51.26 by Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €51.26 ($60.31) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.47 ($80.55) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €52.37 ($61.62).

Deutsche Post stock opened at €48.33 ($56.86) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €45.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.06.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

