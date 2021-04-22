Deutsche eMark Hits Market Cap of $567,665.04 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $567,665.04 and $1,434.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000584 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000095 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

