Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $47.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $39.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PPD. Citigroup cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut PPD to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.92.

Get PPD alerts:

NASDAQ:PPD opened at $46.15 on Thursday. PPD has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $46.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 307.67.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. PPD’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PPD will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,139,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $2,176,351.56. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,492 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,846.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPD. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPD by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.