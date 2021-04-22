Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €102.00 Price Target for Vinci (EPA:DG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vinci has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €98.00 ($115.29).

DG stock opened at €87.42 ($102.85) on Monday. Vinci has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($104.47). The company has a 50-day moving average of €89.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of €83.47.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

