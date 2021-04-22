Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $348.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $348.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $316.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $99.05 and a 12-month high of $341.00. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.05.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Rentals will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.1% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

