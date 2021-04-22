Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $107.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $103.00 to $107.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BXP. Truist downgraded Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boston Properties from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.40.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $107.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.60. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.92%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,113,000 after purchasing an additional 579,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,232,440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,132,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,750,000 after buying an additional 413,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,741,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,191,000 after buying an additional 74,364 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,272,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,268,000 after buying an additional 131,070 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.