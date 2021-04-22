DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DermTech Inc. markets and develops products which facilitate early detection of skin cancers, assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. DermTech Inc., formerly known as Constellation Alpha Capital Corp., is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DMTK. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. DermTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57. DermTech has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Analysts expect that DermTech will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 780 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $39,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $144,415.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,761. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

