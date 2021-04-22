Deri Protocol (DERI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $745,986.00

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.51 million and approximately $745,986.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 31.7% higher against the dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000638 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00063059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.95 or 0.00277926 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $555.06 or 0.01021961 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00024421 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $356.24 or 0.00655910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,196.32 or 0.99785436 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.