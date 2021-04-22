Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $39.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Denbury has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.63.

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $49.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 75.46 and a beta of 4.01. Denbury has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $51.71.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that Denbury will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,554,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,978,000 after buying an additional 814,618 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,241,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,086,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

