Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.18

Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.18 and last traded at $44.17, with a volume of 201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.61.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 66.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Deluxe by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the first quarter valued at $201,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Deluxe by 43.6% during the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the first quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Deluxe by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile (NYSE:DLX)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.