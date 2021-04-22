Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.53.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $101.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $103.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.64.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 42,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $3,188,399.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,782 shares in the company, valued at $32,140,952.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 633,754 shares of company stock valued at $52,887,145 over the last 90 days. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after buying an additional 2,570,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,536,000 after buying an additional 2,428,182 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,253,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,690,000 after buying an additional 1,023,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $194,878,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

