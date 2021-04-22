Deirdre Drake Sells 13,747 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Stock

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $498,328.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Deirdre Drake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Deirdre Drake sold 300 shares of United States Cellular stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $11,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Deirdre Drake sold 400 shares of United States Cellular stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $14,832.00.

NYSE:USM opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average of $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.70. United States Cellular Co. has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USM. State Street Corp increased its stake in United States Cellular by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in United States Cellular by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 34,121 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in United States Cellular by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in United States Cellular by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

