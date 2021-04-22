Defender Capital LLC. Has $21.58 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Defender Capital LLC. decreased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,066 shares during the period. Monster Beverage accounts for about 7.7% of Defender Capital LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $21,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 304,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after buying an additional 228,420 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Monster Beverage by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 286,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,473,000 after purchasing an additional 52,086 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNST stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.59. 25,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,586. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.81. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $98.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Monster Beverage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

