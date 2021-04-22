Defender Capital LLC. Acquires 41,010 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,010 shares during the period. American Well comprises about 0.8% of Defender Capital LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Defender Capital LLC. owned approximately 0.06% of American Well worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of American Well by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of American Well by 21.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

AMWL stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,141. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.29. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $1,924,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,985,526.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $239,659.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,765 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,124.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Well has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

