Dean Stoecker Sells 7,500 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $607,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alteryx alerts:

On Tuesday, April 6th, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $641,100.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $612,375.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $764,700.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Dean Stoecker sold 42,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $4,748,525.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.57, for a total value of $964,275.00.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.54. 1,017,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,263. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -314.81, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.33. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $77.05 and a one year high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AYX. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at $1,176,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at $628,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.