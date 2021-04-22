DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for DCP Midstream in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DCP Midstream’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NYSE:DCP opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. DCP Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $26.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 4,410.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 505,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 493,977 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,032,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,638,000 after buying an additional 312,741 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,280,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,769,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 76,477 shares during the period. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.