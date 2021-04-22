Datacoin Trading 73.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 96.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Datacoin has a total market cap of $43,277.92 and approximately $46.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 73.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001207 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000372 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00021373 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Datacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

