Dash Acquisitions Inc. Purchases 46 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 1.2% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $264.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.69. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $109.91 and a one year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $311.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

