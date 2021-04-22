DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 80.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DRIO. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DarioHealth in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Aegis upped their price objective on DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.60 to $22.25 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

Shares of DRIO stock opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.34. DarioHealth has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 337.55% and a negative return on equity of 120.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DarioHealth will post -5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in DarioHealth by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the fourth quarter worth $547,000. 22.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.