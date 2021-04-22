Darcy G. Mott Sells 6,000 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $421,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HQY stock opened at $71.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,424.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,500,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 6.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 5.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 8.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 12.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.90.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

