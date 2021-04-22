Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.77 ($71.49).

Danone stock opened at €58.78 ($69.15) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €58.53 and its 200 day moving average price is €54.76. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

