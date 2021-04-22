Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Danaos Corporation is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world’s largest liner companies. Danaos was set up by Dimitri Coustas, an experienced shipping investor who had been active in the industry. Having consistently developed sea transport services throughout its history, Danaos has forged a reputation for high-quality operational support to liner companies and other charterers throughout the world. The Company currently have a fleet of containerships aggregating TEU, making us among the largest containership charter owners in the world. We charter our containerships to a geographically diverse group of liner companies, including most of the largest ones globally. Such customers include Maersk, COSCO, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Neptune Orient Lines, Yang Ming, China Shipping, Norasia Container Lines Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Wan-Hai Lines and Zim Israel Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of Danaos in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaos currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.81.

Shares of Danaos stock opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91. Danaos has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.02. Danaos had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $119.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaos will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the first quarter worth $329,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

