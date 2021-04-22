Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Shares Down 8.1%

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) shares traded down 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.50 and last traded at $48.75. 8,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 634,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.05.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on shares of Danaos in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.81.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.91.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.02. Danaos had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $119.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAC. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,393,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Danaos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,559,000. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at $8,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

